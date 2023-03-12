Could the Chicago Bears still end up getting Jalen Carter? One NFL insider says it’s possible

It wasn’t shocking seeing Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears trade the No. 1 overall pick on Friday afternoon to Carolina, landing a big package that included a few first-round picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore. Chicago was going to trade the pick all along and landing in the Top 10 still was just an added bonus.

And there’s still a chance the Bears could land what many analysts consider the top player in this draft at No. 9.

After being booked for two misdemeanors in early March, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter could see his draft stock fall a bit. It could fall all the way to No. 9 where the Chicago Bears are picking and according to one NFL insider, there’s a chance he’s there to be selected for them.

Adam Schefter appeared on ESPN with Peggy & Dionne on Saturday, and revealed that there’s a ‘real chance’ Carter will be available at No. 9. Here’s what Schefter said via NBC Sports Chicago:

“I think there’s a real chance he’s gonna be there for them,” Schefter said of Carter on ESPN 1000 with Peggy & Dionne. “And they’re gonna have to do the work on him and spend some time. And I know they’ll be at his pro day, watching him closely, meeting with him. And once they do that they can decide what they want to do.”

That would be outstanding.

If Carter is sitting there at No. 9 and the Bears do end up taking him, it could be another BIG win for Ryan Poles. Trading back and landing that haul while still getting what was a big target on your board is a win-win situation.

Now, we still have to see what happens with the legal stuff surrounding Carter. That’s going to be the big focal point moving forward and the Chicago Bears, like other teams, will have to do a lot of homework on the situation.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE