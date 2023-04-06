BREAKING: Former Chicago Bears Player Signing With Jets; Looking To Team Up With Aaron Rodgers

A former Chicago Bears player signs with the New York Jets

The New York Jets are waiting for their trade deal to be accepted by the Green Bay Packers, which would send Aaron Rodgers to the Big Apple. The two teams are trying to get a deal done by the draft. The Packers are planning to start Jordan Love next season. The Jets are pushing their chips in to make Super Bowl run in 2023. A former Chicago Bears player wants to team up with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

According to Mike Garafolo with the NFL Network, the Jets are set to sign quarterback Tim Boyle. The contract will be for one year. Boyle and his former offensive coordinator in Green Bay, Nathaniel Hackett, will wait to be reunited with Rodgers when the expected trade goes through.

The #Jets are signing veteran QB Tim Boyle to a one-year deal, source says. He reunites with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who was his OC with the #Packers. And that means someday between now and the end of time, he’ll reunite with this guy, too… pic.twitter.com/hIt0ddPNuU — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 6, 2023

The Bears signed Boyle off the Detroit Lions practice squad during the 2022 season. He played in the Bears Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings. He threw two interceptions in his eight passing attempts during the game. One pass was especially bad.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE