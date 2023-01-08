3 studs and duds from the Chicago Bears loss to the Vikings

The Chicago Bears tank is complete

The Chicago Bears were extremely shorthanded against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18. The Bears lost 29-13 to the Vikings Sunday, earning them a new franchise record for most losses in a single season. The Bears weren’t expected to win this game. To their credit, at least in terms of draft position, they didn’t make it close.

The Bears used the game as a chance to evaluate the entire Week 18 active roster before the offseason. While the overall product on the field wasn’t good NFL football, the Bears did have good performances from several players. That was an improvement from overall terrible play in Weeks 16 and 17. Here are three studs and duds from the Bears’ loss to the Vikings in Week 18.

Studs

Velus Jones Jr.

Jones was in the Chicago Bears doghouse a few weeks ago. The Bears rookie has struggled with ball protection since the preseason. Jones has played much better over the past two weeks. He played extremely well against the Vikings. He caught a 28-yard reception and had a 42-yard rushing touchdown. Jones was also solid returning kicks. He’s showing that he has game-changing speed. If he can work on protecting the ball this offseason, Jones could have a breakout sophomore year as a 26-year-old.

V12 toes the line for the 42 yd touchdown ⚡️ 📺: #MINvsCHI on FOX pic.twitter.com/EIQNOfdcQG — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 8, 2023

Cole Kmet

It wasn’t a breakout season in terms of yards, but Kmet had a successful overall season in his third season with the Chicago Bears. He scored a career-high seven touchdowns this season. On Sunday, Kmet caught another touchdown pass, this time from Nathan Peterman, who got the start at quarter with Justin Fields being ruled out. Kmet passed Darnell Mooney, who was placed on injured reserve, for the Bears’ most receiving yards this season. Take that stat for what it is; the Bears are the league’s worst passing team by a wide margin.

.@ColeKmet battles his way into the end zone 😤 📺: #MINvsCHI on FOX pic.twitter.com/g20Rgb9tk3 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 8, 2023

The Chicago Bears’ draft position

The Bears came into Week 18 holding the number two overall pick in the 2023 draft. The Bears needed a loss, and a Houston Texans win to claim the number one pick. The Bears did their part to keep at least the number two pick.

The Texans had an early lead against the Indianapolis Colts, but they withered away in the second half. Fortunately for the Bears (at least this spring), the Texans would score a late touchdown and convert a two-point play to win 32-31. The Bears are officially the worst team in the NFL for the 2022-23 season.

Duds

Tim Boyle

The Chicago Bears used the Week 18 contest as a chance to evaluate whatever part of the roster was healthy enough to be put on an NFL field Sunday. Head coach Matt Eberflus should have found plenty of fat that needs to be cut before next season. Backup quarterback Boyle came in for a few series against the Vikings. He threw a terrible interception on his first drive. Nathan Peterman wasn’t great but he showed he was more serviceable than Boyle. Boyle finished with two interceptions.

David Montgomery

Montgomery didn’t have a great end to his contract season against the Vikings. The running back hinted in a social media post that Sunday might be his last game in a Bears uniform. And his effort Sunday won’t have many fans missing him if he does go. Montgomery finished with seven carries for 21 yards, just three yards per rush.

Let’s call it what it is at this point. Montgomery is an inconsistent running back that doesn’t average as many yards per carry as he should for an extension next season. He has weeks where he’s one of the best players on the field, other weeks, he looks like a backup. This week, Montgomery looked like he had been elevated from the practice squad for this game.

Equanimeous St. Brown

General manager Ryan Poles thought Equanimeous St. Brown deserved to be extended for next season based on his work with the Chicago Bears this season. He was useless against the Vikings just a few days after he inked his name to the new contract. St. Brown finished with one reception on one target for three yards.

