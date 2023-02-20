PFF: Chicago Bears would take top quarterback if all college players were eligible

Do the Chicago Bears need a quarterback?

Chicago Bears fans are currently split into two camps on the quarterback question. Either they think Justin Fields passing breakout season is coming in year three with the upcoming draft and free-agency help, or they believe Fields is a running back that can dish the ball a little more effectively than Christian McCaffrey.

The Bears have the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There is speculation the Bears could trade Fields and draft Bryce Young. While I don’t foresee that happening, Pro Football Focus came up with a thought experiment that caught my eye.

PFF’s Max Chadwick created a mock draft if all college football athletes were eligible in April’s draft. They have the Bears choosing USC quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams with the first pick:

This is by no means an indictment of Justin Fields, who still could become a franchise quarterback. However, rumors are already swirling that the Bears may take Bryce Young in the actual 2023 NFL Draft and trade Fields. If that’s the case, then selecting Williams here is a no-brainer. The reigning Heisman winner led all quarterbacks when throwing outside of structure in yards (707), touchdowns (seven) and big-time throws (10). He’ll have teams tripping over themselves to draft him in 2024.

Williams is that dude

I think Fields is well on his way to being a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback in the NFL. His athletic ability is stunning. His passing attack should improve when the Bears invest in wide receivers who can get separation. However, in order to thrive in the NFL, Fields must learn patience. He often tries to do too much and will force a long throw when he can hit a check down. Fields says he intends to correct his short passing game this offseason.

If Fields were in this year’s draft class with Young, C.J. Stroud, and Will Levis, I would take Fields. If Williams is there, I take Williams. Fields might be headed for the trajectory of Jalen Hurts. Williams has Patrick Mahomes-like potential.

Williams is good enough that the Bears should consider Williams in the 2024 draft this offseason. After the early free agency period, the Bears should seriously look to trade the number one pick to the team with the best offer who is likely to have the worst record next season. Fields is worth waiting for, at least for another season. Williams is worth going all in for.

