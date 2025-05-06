4 prospects the Chicago Blackhawks could look to draft 3rd overall

With the Chicago Blackhawks locked into the third overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft in June, their prep work on the prospects that will be available to them officially begins now. The team entered the lottery with the second-best odds at winning the top selection, but slid down a slot in the order after the New York Islanders made the surprise jump to one after entering the night with a 3.5% chance to win it all.

While there will certainly be hopes for either of these two prospects fall to Chicago at three, Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa will likely be gone before the Blackhawks are on the clock. With the organization likely targeting a promising forward to help Connor Bedard and company, they have a handful of options to choose from in this year’s class.

Chicago Blackhawks draft target: Porter Martone

According to The Athletic, The Chicago Blackhawks are mocked to draft RW Porter Martone at #3. Martone, 18, scored 98 points (37 G, 61 A) in 57 games for the Brampton Steelheads this past season. Would you want the Blackhawks to draft Martone at #3? pic.twitter.com/CpUr3nHdT9 — Just Another Year Chicago: Blackhawks (@JAYChi_Hawks) May 6, 2025

Porter Martone is currently the favorite to go to the Blackhawks with the third overall pick and he fits the description of what the franchise might be looking for in a top-six winger. He is six-foot-three and even though he has an incredible scoring touch, he is classified as a power forward as well. Chicago has great top-end forward talent in the organization, but not a lot of those players have the size and general strength that Martone does.

Martone has spent the last three seasons in the OHL, and saw his scoring production rise this past year. He had 37 goals and 61 assists, giving him 98 total points in 57 games for the Brampton Steelheads. Martone is also known for his strong puck handling abilities and his wicked wrist shot, which would compliment Bedard well on his wing for years to come.

