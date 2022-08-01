Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is the new face of the Kobe Bryant line for Nike

DeMar DeRozan has been a topic of discussion these past few months. Whether it’s playing with LeBron James in the Drew League, or hopping onto the infamous Draymond Green’s podcast, DeRozan has had a busy offseason.

This morning, DeMar DeRozan signed a four-year deal with Nike, as he will continue being the featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line. It was reported on Twitter by The Athletics very own Shams Charania.

Fresh off making All-NBA second team, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is signing a new four-year deal with Nike that keeps him as the featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2022

DeRozan, 33, is arguably coming off the best season of his 13-year career. He averaged nearly 28 points per game, and shot a career high from the three-point line.

This was enough to make him a starter in last years All-Star game, and earn a spot on the All-NBA second team. Nike is bringing back one of its premier faces. It will be refreshing to continue watching DeMar rock new and old Nike’s inspired by the great Kobe Bryant.

As the news is still quite fresh, it has yet to be reported how much the deal is worth.

