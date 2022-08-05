Chicago Bulls legend puts teams’ playoff hopes on blast

Scottie Pippen isn’t sure about this new Chicago Bulls squad

The Chicago Bulls have added some nice pieces to their roster but the legendary Scottie Pippen isn’t overly impressed. The Bulls made the playoffs last year for the first time since the 2017 season. DeMar DeRozan helped to lead the Bulls to the playoffs after the team suffered numerous important injuries.

The Bulls re-signed key piece Zach LaVine while adding great pickups like center Andre Drummond and guard Goran Dragic. Those pieces are supposed to help add depth to the roster that could have used extra help last season. The Bulls lost to the bucks in their five-game first-round playoff series. However, Pippen isn’t convinced the Bulls did enough this offseason.

Chicago Bulls legend and Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen said on the Bulls Talk Podcast that the Bulls are not a team that’s built for the playoffs. Pippen: “Until you're able to find an answer for Giannis, I think the Bulls will be a team that will be in the middle of the road.” — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 5, 2022

Scottie Pippen’s comments aren’t totally off base for the Chicago Bulls

One can see where Pippen is coming from. The Bulls struggled mightly in the series against the Bucks. The Bulls lack a “big man” that can keep a player like Giannis Antetokounmpo in check. He had three games with over 30 points for the Bucks. It killed the Bulls’ chances of competing in the series.

But the Bulls were lacking full strength in that series. Lonzo Ball’s injury hurt the Chicago Bulls. If he can be back to full strength, the team will have a better shot against the beasts in the east. Ball will be able to shut down the Buck’s help on offense so the Bulls can force Giannis to score for the Bucks by himself. Drummond should be able to help slow down Giannis at times.

The Bucks are beatable as the Boston Celtics showed us. They didn’t allow the 2020-21 Champion to make it past the Eastern Conference Semifinals. This Bulls team dominated the first half of the regular season last year before succumbing to the injury bug. A healthy squad with more experience after last season could put the Bulls over the edge.

