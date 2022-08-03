Point guard Goran Dragic finalized a one-year $2.9 million contract with the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.

According to ESPN, Agent Bill Duffy said that Goran Dragic would enter a one-year contract with the Chicago Bulls. This will be the first year that Dragic has played for the Bulls after spending the majority of his NBA career with the Miami Heat, and Phoenix Suns.

In the 2021-2022 season, Dragic played for the Brooklyn Nets, but only played a total of 16 in-season games due

to struggles with the Toronto Raptors. In that season alone, however, he managed to shape himself into averaging a total of 10.5 points with 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

The 22-23 season will be Dragic’s 15th season in the NBA. In the past fourteen years and throughout his career, he had an average of 13.7 points, with 4.8 assists. He ended his 13-14 season while achieving the Most Improved Player Award.

With this deal finalized, Dragic will play as a point guard for the Bulls next season hoping to lead the Bulls up the standings. Last year, the Bulls managed to win a record-breaking 46 games, and with Dragic now on the roster, the Bulls look to set new expectations on records to beat.

