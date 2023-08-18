Chicago Bulls only on National TV four times in 2023-24 season

The Chicago Bulls will soon begin preparing for the 2023-24 NBA season, as Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan look to lead them back into playoff contention. Regardless of their poor 40-42 record last season, their roster is still full of talent and newly added depth pieces that should help them contend in the Eastern Conference.

Rumors have swirled about James Harden potentially being a target for Chicago, but I highly doubt the front office wants anything to do with his latest shenanigans. The roster right now is likely what it will be when opening night rolls around, so get used to these new pieces and old faces.

Part of me wishes this Chicago Bulls team blew up the roster this offseason. After what I thought was an awful year last season, I expected at least one of the big names to be on the market. It seems like the NBA also thinks this Bulls team is a dying product, as they’re on National TV just four times this year.

The Chicago Bulls have 1 game on TNT and 3 games on ESPN this season. The TNT game is against the Toronto Raptors and the ESPN games are against the New York Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the team in Milwaukee. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 17, 2023

What exactly is the next step for this team if they fail to make noise in this upcoming season? With the Lonzo Ball injury situation, the aging stars of the roster, and a coach that I believe has outdone his stay here; they need to think about blowing it up if wins don’t start piling up early on.

The schedule released just this past week, as the Bulls will start their season off at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder. I’ll be releasing a full-season schedule preview very soon, highlighting some of the best and most crucial games of the season.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE