RHP Hayden Wesneski was called up to the show by the Chicago Cubs.

On Tuesday morning, the Chicago Cubs made a series of roster moves. One of them included Hayden Wesneski getting promoted to the big leagues. Unfortunately, Justin Steele was moved to the 15-day IL in another move.

The Cubs acquired Wesneski at this season’s trade deadline. The team’s most recent prospect list placed the starting pitcher as the 12th-ranked prospect in their system. Wesneski was traded for reliever Scott Effross. Effross was in the midst of a breakout season with the Chicago Cubs.

#Cubs roster moves:

-Placed LHP Justin Steele on the 15-day IL with a low back strain (retroactive to 9/2)

-Selected RHP Hayden Wesneski from @IowaCubs

-Designated RHP Kervin Castro for assignment pic.twitter.com/D47Pb15KH2 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 6, 2022

Hayden Wesneski is a right-handed pitcher who spent most of this season with the New York Yankees AAA affiliate. This season Wesneski has posted a 3.92 ERA and an impressive 1.16 WHIP. With the Iowa Cubs, we’ve got a chance to see him work out of the bullpen.

Hayden Wesneski's been pitching out of the bullpen at Iowa. 0.60 ERA over his last 3 outings 15 IP 15K 4H 1ER. The FO has done this before with Thompson and Steele. Show success out of the bullpen first before moving them into a Major league rotation. When will we see Wesneski? pic.twitter.com/vdm7Ndr3DW — Dingers: A Chicago Cubs Podcast (@Dingercubs) September 1, 2022

It will be fun to watch Wesneski’s big league journey unfold. He’ll likely be competing for a spot in the Cubs’ rotation next season. The future of the Cubs rotation is a little difficult to predict as of now. Caleb Kilian and Hayden Wesneski are two prospects that have the best chance to crack that rotation.

