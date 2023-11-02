Report: Chicago Cubs to add John Mallee, hitting coach from 2016 WS team to David Ross’ staff

After a disastrous September, the Chicago Cubs are making moves on their coaching staff to try and build a winning foundation again. All told, it wasn’t a bad season for the Cubs, who improved vastly in many different ways last season, as they came just games away from making the postseason. With a solid free agency period, this organization could be on the right track again.

Well, it seems as if they are already making some solid moves early on, as yesterday they added a former member of the staff, John Mallee, per The Athletic. Mallee was the hitting coach the Cubs during their 2015-2017 run where they finally ended the curse of the Billy Goat by winning the World Series in 2016.

Sources: The Cubs are adding John Mallee, the hitting coach during their 2016 World Series run, to David Ross’ major-league staff next season. Story with @sahadevsharma ⬇️https://t.co/lxEu0F3ieH — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) November 1, 2023

It’s still unclear what his role will necessarily be on David Ross’ staff, his addition to the team will be felt around the organization. The idea is to incorporate Mallee’s experience and expertise rather than replace a staff member, according to league sources. Mallee has a strong relationship with some of the current players as well, like Christopher Morel, who he worked with in AAA.

After Morel was sent down to the minors, his entire approach changed, and the proof was in the numbers shortly after. Hopefully Mallee can work with some of the other younger guys and improve their approach as well.

According to Cubs HQ, Mallee also has established relationships with Miguel Amaya, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Matt Mervis, and Alexander Canario, who all will likely play big roles in 2024.

This is a smart move by the Chicago Cubs.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE