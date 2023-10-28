The Chicago Cubs are expected to pursue a superstar this offseason

The Chicago Cubs came a few games from making the 2023 MLB playoffs, falling just short on the final week of the season.

As we get set for what will be a very interesting offseason for both Chicago baseball teams, the Cubs are likely going to be in a position to improve the roster. Last year the Chicago Cubs went out and made quality moves by bringing in Dansby Swanson on a long-term deal and then Cody Bellinger on a one-year deal, among others moves. This offseason, they could go for a big swing.

On Friday, MLB insider Bruce Levine of 670 The Score and Audacy reported that the Chicago Cubs are expected to be one of the teams that pursues Juan Soto if the San Diego Padres trade him.

As they prepare for what they intend to be an active offseason, the Cubs will be involved in the trade sweepstakes for Padres star outfielder Juan Soto, sources told 670 The Score.

The 25-year-old Soto, a three-time All-Star, could be a high-profile addition for any team that’s willing to meet the Padres’ price. The reason the Padres will listen to trade offers on him is because they’re looking to pare down their large payroll after a disappointing 82-80 campaign and want to add younger talent with more contract control. As Soto has just one season left on his contract before he’s set to hit free agency, moving him is perhaps the best way to do that.

What would it cost the Chicago Cubs?

Acquiring a player like Soto will be a big price to pay for the Cubs or any team that is involved in the discussions. At 25-years-old, the outfielder is coming off a 2022 season in which he hit .275 with 35 homers, 109 RBIs and a .930 OPS.

The good news for the Cubs is that the farm system is restocked and they have the assets to move to land a player of that caliber.

The Cubs would prefer not to include Pete Crow-Armstrong in a deal and would probably be hesitant to include Kevin Alcántara, too. Both are outfielders that the team projects to be here for the long term.

The other factor is Bellinger. The Cubs would love to bring him back as he offers versatility and can play the outfield or first base if needed. But after a big first year with the Cubs, Bellinger is seeking a big payday this offseason.

Buckle up, this could get interesting beginning in early November.

