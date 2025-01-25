Chicago Cubs exploring future Hall of Fame closer Kenley Jansen, per reports

The Chicago Cubs had targeted another arm in the starting rotation at the beginning of the offseason, then reality apparently set in. While they would’ve ideally liked another quality starter, their five of Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Matthew Boyd, and Javier Assad (with Ben Brown and Jordan Wicks in reserve) was solid enough.

What they really needed was bullpen help.

Chicago Cubs Bullpen Needs Help

Last season, the relief corps broke down early and it helped put the Cubs in a hole from which they could never quite emerge. The pen did get right in the last part of the season, but it was too little, too late.

So, this year, the idea has been to create depth and versatility to accommodate and overcome any similar issues. The acquisitions of Eli Morgan, Caleb Thielbar, and Colin Rea should help in that area.

Still needed, however, is a shutdown closer who can bring experience and consistency to the role as 23-year-old Porter Hodge matures.

The Cubs made their play at top-of-the-class free agent closer Tanner Scott, but lost out to the Los Angeles Dodgers. They also lost possible backup option Kirby Yates to the Dodgers. Most recently, a trade for Houston Astros reliever Ryan Pressly remains in limbo as Pressly decides whether he wants to wave his no trade clause to come to Chicago.

In the meantime, spring training is approaching and options are falling off the map. Among those mentioned most frequently as possible Cubs closer targets are Carlos Estevez and David Robertson.

Kenley Jansen Comes Into the Picture

According to The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney, former Dodger, Braves, and Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen is also someone the team has looked into.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers can’t sign every free agent,” Sharma and Mooney said. “There is, of course, more to the strategy behind the bullpen the Chicago Cubs are trying to build. But in quick succession, the reigning World Series champs outbid the Cubs for Tanner Scott and closed in on a deal with Kirby Yates, crossing two names off Jed Hoyer’s long list of bullpen options.

“That leaves the Cubs still casting a wide net in their search for bullpen help. The group under consideration this winter, according to league sources briefed on the team’s discussions, has included Kenley Jansen, David Robertson, Ryan Pressly, Phil Maton, Ryne Stanek, and Brooks Raley. For context, though, the list of relievers the Cubs have seriously evaluated easily reaches double digits.”

Last season, with the Red Sox, the 37-year-old posted 27 saves and registered a 3.29 ERA in 54 games.

Overall, the fifteen-year veteran has a stellar 2.57 ERA in 871 games. His 447 career saves makes him fourth on the all-time saves list, just 31 behind former Cub Lee Smith.

The Realities Of Jansen

Jansen, who has expressed a strong desire to remain a full-time closer, is coming off a two-year, $32 million deal with the Red Sox and, before that, a one-year, $16 million deal with the Braves. He’s likely looking for similar money on a one or two-year deal as a free agent this offseason, although interest has thus far been somewhat cool. Spotrac calculates his market value at $14.7 million.

The reality with Jansen, however, is that both his stats and his metrics are down and there is now some concern regarding injury, as he finished the 2024 campaign on the injured list with right-shoulder soreness,

This makes him an unlikely serious target for the Cubs, despite reports of the front office keeping him in consideration for that closer gig.

But if his price drops and other deals fall through? A one-year gamble on an all-time great could be advisable.

Chicago Cubs talented young backstop needs to show offensive promise Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE