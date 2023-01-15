Taking a look at Chicago Cubs prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis.

As the brunt of the 2023 MLB off-season is in our rear view window and the Cubs have done their moves this off-season it’s time to take a look at the future, prospects that can make an impact in the next year or two. We’ll review each prospect whose projected eta according to mlb.com is 2023-24.

First name on the list is a prospect that gathered a lot of buzz after his 2022 campaign. Matt Mervis, the 24-year-old first baseman Cub prospect, became a must watch prospect after clubbing 36 homers and hitting for a .309 batting average after rising through three levels in Cubs farm system. While finishing in third in homers for the minor leagues, Mervis also led the league in RBIs with 119. Creating a lot of excitement for the north siders as a potential middle of the lineup threat.

OH MY MATT MERVIS 🤯 Mervis smashes his second no-doubt homer and third extra-base hit of the night! @Cubs @NBCSCubs pic.twitter.com/kkyQChLmCD — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) October 14, 2022

Matt Mervis signed as a undrafted free agent with the Cubs in 2020, after going undrafted in the five-round MLB Draft. Coming out of Duke University, he posted a collegiate career slash line of .281/.384/.461 and an OPS of .845, belting nine homers in the process.

After signing with the Cubs, Matt Mervis went on to make his pro-debut in 2021 with the Low-A level club, Myrtle Beach Pelicans, and finished the year with nine homers and 44 RBIs. After the year, he exploded on to the scene with his 2022 campaign and a league-leading 119 RBIs.

Mervis made even more noise after an impressive display in the Arizona Fall League, he was selected to play for the Mesa Solar Sox. He was chosen as the Arizona Rising Stars MVP, an Arizona Fall League Fall Star, and was named the 2022 Fall Stars Game MVP. He posted a slash line of .291/.344/.655, and led the league in home runs with six.

“Mervis may hit the ball consistently harder while limiting swings-and-misses better than any other Cubs prospect. He’s tapping into his well-above-average raw power this year thanks to improved swing decisions and a more direct path with his left-handed stroke. His bat speed and the strength in his 6-foot-4 frame are his most obvious attributes, but he also has some hitting ability and a decent approach.” – MLB.com

Matt Mervis is entering the 2023 spring training with Opening Day roster aspirations. While the Cubs seemingly filled their first base role after the Eric Hosmer signing, Mervis seems to be in the plans for the immediate future. MLB.com projects him as a platoon player behind Hosmer, but if the power translates well Mervis could be a solid option to replace the hole that Anthony Rizzo left on the right side of the infield.

Cubs 1B prospect Matt Mervis expects to play for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic. “As far as a I know, I’m playing.” — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) January 14, 2023

As of today, he is scheduled to compete in the World Baseball Classic tournament representing Team Israel. Facing some strong competition will be a good preview to see how he would fare with Major League talent and see how handles the pressure of a big stage.

Matt Mervis says he’s not going to put any extra pressure on himself trying to make the Cubs roster in spring training: pic.twitter.com/peI6kY0j7V — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) January 15, 2023

