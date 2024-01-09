BREAKING: The Chicago Cubs are making moves; Reportedly sign Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga

The MLB offseason is in full swing, no pun intended, as reports are coming in left and right regarding free agency acquisitions. If you needed a way to spice up your Tuesday evening, I believe this may do the trick. Especially if you’re a fan of the Chicago Cubs.

Just moments ago, Bob Nightengale of USA Today posted on the social media platform X about the Chicago Cubs newest signee, Shota Imanaga, a left-handed pitcher from Japan. This is a huge pickup for the Cubs as Imanaga is well respected around the league and was a hot commodity in free agency.

The Chicago Cubs have reached a tentative deal with Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga. He will undergo a physical in Chicago on Thursday before the deal becomes official. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 9, 2024

Obviously, nothing is official until the physical goes through, but what a huge pickup for the Chicago Cubs if it indeed does. This will certainly spark the city up, as most of the Chicago Bears news is negative at the moment, following another tough season.

Imanaga, nicknamed “The Throwing Philosopher”, is 30 years of age, and most recently played for the Japanese national team at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and started the championship game in which Japan won 3-2.

What will Shota Imanaga bring to the Chicago Cubs?

Well, he’ll certainly be a rotational piece, and hope to help the Cubs in their search for another NL Central division title. Imanaga features a four-pitch arsenal that includes a fastball that reaches 93-95 MPH, changeup, curveball and slider. Not a flamethrower by any means, as his changeup is his go-to strikeout pitch.

He’s a two-time NPB All-Star, led the central league in strikeouts in 2023, and even pitched a no-hitter in 2022 against the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters. Imanaga is also a southpaw.

Shota Imanaga isn’t on the same tier as Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but there’s a lot to like there as a potential mid-rotation arm. Age-29 season – 2.66 ERA – 24 GS – 10.6 K/9 – 1.4 BB/9 – 7.8 H/9 – 1.0 HR/9. Best Stuff+ of any arm in the WBC. Led NPB in K%.pic.twitter.com/xgNHYo51ND — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) November 5, 2023

Like mentioned in the tweet above, he’s not comparable to the stud that is Yamamoto, but his nasty movement on his off-speed pitches will command respect in the MLB. Hopefully, he finds his rhythm early and often for the Chicago Cubs.

