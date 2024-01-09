Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker is the most recent play to call out the coaching staff; When will it end?

The Chicago Bears are in the news quite a bit as of late. With the playoffs just starting, if you had no idea what happened this season, you may think the news would be good. However, it’s anything but that.

Even after the Bears ended their season strongly, winning 4 out of their last 6 games, they still went 7-10 and missed the playoffs yet again. And after the conclusion of the season, a few members of the team have been giving their two cents on the organizational issues such as the coaching staff, and the ongoing QB dilemma.

Just a day after Chicago Bears D.J. Moore made headlines by calling out the offensive play-calling, another member of the team has decided to chime in on the issue revolving this coaching staff. This time, it was safety Jaquan Brisker, who joined 670 The Score’s radio show to discuss his frustration with the coverage, or lack thereof, in the Week 18 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Brisker’s frustration is quite valid. It’s been a back and forth season for this Chicago Bears defense, and Brisker himself has had an up and down year.

If you’d like, you can watch the full interview linked here. In the clip below, Brisker says he wishes the Bears played tighter coverage against the Packers, and also hinted that he’s made suggestions to the staff in previous games.

Jaquan Brisker wishes the Bears "would've tightened up a little bit" instead of using softer coverage in their loss to the Packers. Listen to Brisker's full interview with @BernsyHolmes: https://t.co/rBu2Ut0Pn8 pic.twitter.com/4pnfHkn8w8 — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) January 9, 2024

This isn’t the first time Jaquan Brisker has made the news for his comments. After Week 1, the Bears fans booed the team after a poor showing to start the year, and Brisker was very upset about it and even took shots at the fans during a post-game interview.

Tell me if I’m wrong, but it sounds like he’s fed up with the soft coverage that Bears DB’s have been coached to give all season long. They asked him if he “made his opinions known” as the game went on, and Brisker had an interesting response.

Actually, this game I really didn’t. Going into halftime coach talked to us and the team, and said he was going to stick with the game plan. So, the score was 7-6 right there. It didn’t do too much, they started catching on more in the second half, and made some great adjustments.

Will the Chicago Bears fire Matt Eberflus?

Head coach Matt Eberflus has to be feeling the heat now. Like I mentioned before, Jaquan Brisker is the second Bears player in as many days to take a slight shot at the coaching staff and game plan publicly, as D.J. Moore said some things about his side of the ball as well.

Where do the Chicago Bears go from here?

Jim Harbaugh has been a big name that’s been floating around as of late. After winning his first National Championship last night with Michigan, he could return there to repeat, or take his talents back to the NFL.

With a plethora of coaching vacancy’s already, they must make a decision soon before all of the good candidates get interested in other opportunities first. The silver lining is the 2024 NFL draft selections, which the Bears hold two of the top 10 spots in, including the first overall selection. With plenty of options, a new coach could finally give this organization some direction it desperately needs.

