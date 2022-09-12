The Chicago Fire snapped out of a drought with a win over Inter Miami CF in what appears to be just a slight ray of playoffs hope.

And just like that, the Chicago Fire got back to winning ways.



The Major League Soccer side kept their slim playoff hopes alive on Saturday night as they got the better of Inter Miami 3-1 to put an end to their four match scoreless drought.



Prior to the game, the Fire (9-13-8, 35 points) last scored through Chris Mueller in the 49th minute of a 4-1 loss at Philadelphia on August 13. However, 18-year-old Jhon Durán ended a dearth that reached 439 minutes in the 40th minute when he headed home a deflected cross.



The better team for most of the contest, Chicago took a commanding lead thanks to goals either side of the half, two from Durán and the other from Xherdan Shaqiri. It wasn’t pretty at some point as both sides made bad passes and misplaced touches, but Chicago did just enough to forestall incursions from the visitors, and that is all that matters for the hosts.

A massive win for the @ChicagoFire! pic.twitter.com/xpPj2XEuRL — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 11, 2022

Miami did attempt to reduce the deficit via a consolatory goal from designated player, Gonzalo Higuaín, but the result was sealed late on following a counter attacking goal from Durán.



The Chicago Fire needs something in the mold of a miracle to make the postseason, but there is a chance the Colombian striker could pull a few more rabbits out of the hat.



They are likely not to make the playoffs when all is said and done, but they might make things a bit fun down the stretch as they get the occasional win, and should their defense come alive again for the rest of the season, like the showing against Miami, they might just have a little left in the tank for the post-season.

