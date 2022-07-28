Chicago Bears’ offensive line weathered a few storms

Thursday’s training camp practice for the Chicago Bears offensive line will be one they’ll want to forget. The Bears unit will likely be trying even more combinations in upcoming practices. This is not a promising sign for a unit that gave up 58 sacks last season.

Early drama started when reports came out that offensive tackle Teven Jenkins was not on the field for practice. It’s currently unclear why he was not at practice. However, he was in the building Thursday.

Following up on this: I did see Teven Jenkins outside Halas Hall this morning, roughly 45 mins ago. Something to follow for later. https://t.co/WRNJR0aDn8 — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) July 28, 2022

Next, Bears center Lucas Patrick was injured during practice. He was able to walk off the field before taking a cart to the training room. Hopefully, it’s not a serious injury. The Bears had to replace his veteran presence with a suspect rookie Doug Kramer. Kramer was selected by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2022 draft and was not expected to be a year-one starter.

Luke Getsy didn’t have an update on Lucas Patrick. Says he didn’t see what happened. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 28, 2022

A new Chicago Bears lineman got in the first team rotation

Riley Reiff got more playing time with the first team. He was rotating his reps with rookie Braxton Jones.

Braxton Jones and Riley Reiff splitting 1st team reps with the 1s at left tackle this morning. There’s going to be a lot of moving parts on the O-line the next few weeks. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) July 28, 2022

As Reiff gets more comfortable with the playbook, he’ll likely get more playing time with the first team. Reiff should be the clear starting left tackle for the Bears. What that will do for the rest of the offensive line is unclear at this point. The Bears would have a bevy of options to replace Patrick at the center if need be.

Dave Wannstedt watched the Bears’ offensive line

Former Chicago Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt watched practice Thursday. He was the Bears’ head coach from 1993-1998 and went 40-56 with the team.

Bears O-line working under the watchful eye of Dave Wannstedt pic.twitter.com/sAohRf9SxS — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) July 28, 2022

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE