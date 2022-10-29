The final primetime slate of at 7pm has a couple good games and a couple big rivalries to close out the day.

Here are the best college football games and best bets for the 7pm window that entail a couple games that have play-off implications.

Kentucky vs. Tennessee on ESPN

Kentucky is coming to Rocky Top where plenty of opponents this year in college football have faced its wrath. Kentucky is off a bye and it gave Will Levis another week to heal up. He missed the South Carolina game a few weeks ago which was a tough one to lose but he did bounce back and beat Mississippi State at home the next week. Kentucky’s offense stinks besides Levis and its not Levis’ fault they stink so bad it’s the system. Mark Stoop is a good coach but his offense is behind the times. They run the ball way too much especially when Will Levis is at QB who has one of the best arms in the country. The big issue is Tennessee stinks at pass coverage. Like they are really bad. But they can stop the run especially at home as they only allow 90 yards per game rushing. Kentucky won’t get a better QB than Will Levis and the pro style offense isn’t going to do them any favors in the SEC. Kentucky to be successful will have to throw more on Saturday.

Tennessee is a different level this year in college football and it is fun to watch. Neyland Stadium is absolutely insane every home game and I have to believe it will be the same on Saturday. Hendon Hooker and Josh Heupel are starting to feel like robot with how methodical and stone faced they are when they are stomping opponents or it’s a close game. We haven’t seen a team besides Alabama or Georgia in a while that has absolute confidence that they will win the game and Tennessee has shown us that trait this year. Kentucky is pretty good at defense this year and like they have been under Stoops’ tenure. Being a good defense doesn’t mean too much when you head to Neyland Stadium especially this year.

The Bet: Tennessee seem to be on a mission and it’s starting to feel like it is their year to be dominant. Tennessee -12.

Michigan State vs. Michigan on ABC

Michigan State is bad this year and it has to do a lot with the loss of Kenneth Walker. I watched plenty of Michigan State last year as it was fun to watch a different team be good in the Big Ten in college football and Kenneth Walker was electric week in week out. The thing is I also watched a lot of Payton Thorne at QB for Michigan State and he was not very good. If it wasn’t for teams having to plan for Kenny so much Payton Thorne would have shown everyone last year what he is this year. Not good. The team hasn’t found a guy to take over for Kenneth and the defense is worse than last year and they were bad last year.

Michigan is rolling still and definitely on their way to a big time matchup against Ohio State in the coming weeks. I would say we need to see more from the young QB JJ McCarthy but they run the ball so well with Blake Corum it seems we won’t need to see great QB play until Ohio State. The defense is really good again even after losing Hutchinson and Ojabo. This is a big rivalry game in college football and Michigan has lost to Michigan State twice in a row and for how much people don’t think that affects Harbaugh I think this year he wants to dominate.

The Bet: Michigan at home at night, Payton Thorne is going to have a bad time and hopefully I’m right about Harbaugh wanting to dominate and run it up. Michigan -23.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M on SEC Network

Now the only reason I’m talking about this game is because both these teams are embarrassing to college football. Also the other game at this time aren’t that great either. Ole Miss I knew weren’t good because Jaxson Dart is their QB and Lane Kiffin has never had a good defense before but to lose to LSU like they did is embarrassing and annoying because I had Ole Miss ML and they were in the driver seat. I said Jaxson Dart wasn’t good and he showed it perfectly and now they go to A&M where things look even worse than at Ole Miss.

Texas A&M is truly embarrassing with the money they have in college football spent on recruits, facilities, coaches and more. Just like with Notre Dame I hated how they didn’t go and get a QB or at least recruit a stud and have him start to build the program up over the years. A&M got Max Johnson from LSU who isn’t bad but I know for a fact he’s better than Haynes King and Jimbo started the year with Haynes which was a huge mistake and then switched to Max when everything was already bad. Now he has switched back to Haynes at QB and its a real shame players like Devon Achane who is very very good have to play for a horrible system like Jimbo’s and play with QB’s that are not good.

The Bet: Miserable game in general but I’m taking Ole Miss -1.5 because A&M stinks more and they are more annoying.

