The Chicago Cubs remain one of the most active teams in the International Prospect pool by signing three shortstops in the top 50 prospect list.

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly entered an agreement with shortstops, Derniche Valdez, Ludwig Espinoza, and Angel Cepeda, per Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com.

The Cubs have had a lot of success through the international prospect pool in the past and still remain one of the more active teams in the league. Having a base signing pool of $5.28 million, the Cubs added three prospects who all rank in the top 20 of the international prospect list.

The highest ranked is Derniche Valdez, at only 16-years-old, projects to be a middle-of-the-order hitter and is said by scouts that he has great footwork on the field. Valdez, ranks as the number six prospect in the International pool and the Cubs signed him for $2.7 million.

“The new signing projects to be a middle-of-the-order hitter and run producer if he continues to develop and mature physically at a normal pace. He already shows the ability to hit hard line drives to all fields and drive the ball out of the ballpark to all fields and projects to be an average runner and has been praised for his makeup. Valdez trains with Franklin Taveras in the Dominican Republic.” – Jesse Sanchez, of MLB.com

Ludwig Espinoza, 17, is a shortstop out of Venezuela. Signing with the Cubs for $1.5 million, Espinoza is projected to be a top of the order hitter. Being an above-average hitter with average power, Espinoza could be a future leadoff hitter with his ability to put the ball in play. He ranks as the No. 14 prospect in the international prospect pool.

Angel Cepeda, 17, is primarily a shortstops who is more of a versatile player defensively. He can play second base and is athletic enough to play the outfield. Cepeda is ranked as the No. 19 prospect in the International Prospect pool. He’s shown above average potential on both sides of the ball, as he projects to be a middle of the order hitter.

