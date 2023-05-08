After dominating in the minor leagues, the Chicago Cubs are promoting Christopher Morel.

Christopher Morel has been a force to be reckoned with as an Iowa Cub. After playing 116 games with the big league club last season, Morel started the 2023 season in Triple-A.

Christopher Morel arrived in Chicago today ahead of the upcoming series with St. Louis Cardinals. Jesse Rogers with ESPN confirmed the news shortly after Morel arrived. Morel’s buddy Willson Contreras will be playing his first game back at the Friendly Confines since signing with the Cardinals this offseason.

CHRISTOPHER MOREL IS AT THE FEDERAL LANDMARK pic.twitter.com/bez5NZMZcN — DOM (@DOM_Frederic) May 8, 2023

In Triple-A this season, Morel has already recorded 11 home runs and 31 RBIs. The young utility player is also slashing .330/.425/.730. Production like this has had Cubs fans clamoring for Morel and Matt Mervis to be recalled for a large part of this season.

Nelson Velasquez is being optioned back to Iowa in a corresponding move. Chicago fans know how much of a spark plug Christopher Morel can be. It would not be a surprise to see him starting at third base tonight against the Cardinals.

