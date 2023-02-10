The Chicago Cubs have reportedly added right-handed reliever, Michael Fulmer.

The Chicago Cubs have made plenty of transactions this offseason. Roster moves have slowed down quite a bit as teams are beginning to ramp up for the 2023 season. Pitchers and catchers officially report to spring training on February 13th. According to Ken Rosenthal, the Cubs will have another pitcher joining them in Arizona.

On Friday afternoon, Ken Rosenthal reported that Michael Fulmer is signing with the Cubs, pending a physical.

Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 10, 2023

While many expected the Cubs to prioritize adding a left-handed reliever, Fulmer is still a satisfying addition. Michael Fulmer posted a 3.39 ERA in 67 appearances with the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins last season. The former Rookie of the Year and 1x All-Star will likely bump a reliever or a second baseman off the 40-man roster.

Michael Fulmer joins the Cubs just in time for spring training. The Chicago Cubs play their first spring training game on February 25th against the San Francisco Giants. With so many new faces, fans should have a lot to look forward to. There are sure to be plenty of storylines out of Cubs camp this spring.

