The Cubs are still looking to bolster their bullpen and may look to an old friend to do so.

The Chicago Cubs have made numerous impact free-agent signings this offseason. They’ve added several bats and have greatly renovated their lineup. Now it seems the team’s final focus of this free agency period is their bullpen.

It has been reported in recent days that the Cubs are showing interest in relief pitchers Andrew Chafin and Matt Moore. The bullpen still appears be a work in progress. On Tuesday evening, the Cubs reportedly added Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Cubs have claimed RHP Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Blue Jays. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Manny Rodríguez has been designated for assignment. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) January 17, 2023

Manny Rodriguez will be DFA’d by the Cubs in order to make for Merryweather. Rodriguez pitched in 34 games out of the bullpen for the Cubs over the last 2 seasons. The 26-year-old right-hander never secured solid footing with the Cubs and only managed a 4.88 ERA in his two seasons.

With the Cubs still looking to pin down a left-handed reliever, fans would definitely enjoy seeing the return of former fan favorite Andrew Chafin. Chafin pitched in 47 games with the Cubs across the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He donned an impressive 2.13 ERA during that time. Chafin spent last season with the Detroit Tigers where he managed a 2.83 ERA in 64 appearances.

Last season with the Rangers, LHRP Matt Moore shined in 63 appearances out of the pen. Moore finished the year with an impressive 1.95 ERA. Either of these relievers will likely cost the Cubs quite a bit. MLB Trade Rumors expect Chafin to secure roughly two years and $18 million. Matt Moore likely wouldn’t be too far off. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Cubs may DFA another bullpen arm or possibly a second baseman.

The team has made plenty of additions this offseason. Acquiring one of these relievers would likely be the final notable move of the Cubs’ offseason. Pitchers and catchers report in less than a month. It will be interesting to see if Chafin or Moore is one of them.

