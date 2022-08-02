Trending
Chicago Cubs trade RP Mychal Givens to New York Mets

With their last trade before the deadline, the Cubs sent Mychal Givens to the New York Mets.

The 2022 MLB trade deadline has concluded. The Chicago Cubs concluded their trade frenzy by trading relief pitcher Mychal Givens. The Cubs traded 4 players out of their bullpen and shockingly kept Ian Happ and Willson Contreras.

Givens was a standout for the Cubs this season. He maintained an impressive 2.66 ERA with 40.2 innings. Scott Effross, David Robertson, and now Mychal Givens have all been traded for minor league pitching. In return for Givens, the Mets gave the Cubs RHP Saúl González.

The Cubs have already landed Zach McKinstry, Hayden Wesneski, and Ben Brown. McKinstry and Brown are both considered to be MLB-ready. González has spent the 2022 season with the Mets single-A affiliate. He maintained a 2.81 ERA in 25.2 innings.

Chicago’s front office made their fair share of trades, but many expected more. Ian Happ and Willson Contreras easily had the most trade value heading into the deadline and both remain on the team. Other players that had trade consideration included Drew Smyly, Rafael Ortega, and others.

Be on the lookout for more details and stories regarding the Cubs’ trade deadline performance.

