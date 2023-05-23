David Montgomery Just Slammed The Chicago Bears Management (Report)

David Montgomery left for the Detroit Lions in free agency this March and appears happy to be away from the team who drafted him. Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said he wanted to bring Montgomery back, but the value had to be right. Montgomery has a different spin on value.

David Montgomery takes a shot at the Chicago Bears

Montgomery spoke with fellow teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson on the Lions’ YouTube channel. Montgomery said playing for the Bears “sucked” the fun out of playing football. He later made a reference to being with the Lions. Montgomery said he felt appreciated in Detroit:

“I like to compete, that is what football is about. It’s so refreshing to be at a place where I am appreciated,” Montgomery said.

That’s a hard thing to say in reference to Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus’ leadership. The new regime has been trying to sell the players on the roster that they can compete. (Chairman George McCaskey has been more honest about the rebuild continuing this season.) Montgomery appears to disagree with the sentiment by choosing to go to a team he thinks is a playoff contender.

Poles hinted during the League Annual Meeting that Montgomery left the Bears on his own accord:

“I would just kind of sum it up by saying players do have a choice,” Poles said. “I thought we communicated well, I thought we negotiated well. At the same time, you don’t always know what’s going on in the background, but I thought we did a good job, we were transparent, we were organized, and it just, it didn’t happen.”

And Montgomery chose the Lions…who selected an injured running back, Jahmyr Gibbs, in the first round of this year’s draft. That’s how the Lions value Montgomery.

The Bears are better with Montgomery in Detroit. They will have a good group of running backs that includes rookie Roschon Johnson. But it’s sad that another former Bears player is bitter with management after leaving.

Here’s a link to the comment:

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected] To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE