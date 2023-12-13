Trending
BREAKING: Chicago Bears reveal concerning news on D.J. Moore’s injury

D.J. Moore
Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore (2)

The Chicago Bears revealed concerning news for their best offensive playmaker, D.J. Moore, in Week 15. The update came hours after the Bears revealed a big loss on the defensive side of the ball when they lost Yannick Ngakoue for the season due to a broken ankle.

2 WR DNP for Chicago Bears practice Wednesday

Justin Fields
Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) catches a touchdown pass

According to the injury report released by the Bears on Wednesday, wide receiver D.J. Moore did not practice for the Bears on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. Linebacker Dyan Cole (personal) and Equanimeious St. Brown (pectoral) were DNP also on Wednesday. Safety Jaquan Brisker was limited due to a groin injury.

The Bears need Moore healthy if they want to make a run this winter in the playoffs. He’s Justin Fields’ best target. Moore’s status will be a big topic for the Bears at practice this week.

Bears helmet
Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detailed view of the Bears helmet before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

