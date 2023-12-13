Trending
FREE SUBSCRIPTION!
Bears

BREAKING: Chicago Bears suddenly lose star pass rusher for rest of 2023 season

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Dec 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday they lost a key member of their pass-rushing core for the rest of the season. The Bears’ pass rush has come alive in recent weeks after trading for Montez Sweat at the deadline.

The Chicago Bears lose Ngakoue

NFL: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders
Oct 5, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) reacts after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will lose pressure that comes from the other side of Sweat. According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, head coach Matt Eberflus said Yannick Ngakoue will miss the rest of the season with a broken ankle.

The Bears acquired Ngakoue during training camp to make their pass rush more effective than last season. He finished with 22 tackles and four sacks for 2023.

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) hits Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) in during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

This is a massive loss for a defense that was finally starting to find its footing late in the second year of Eberflus’ tenure. The Bears, who now have a 5-8 record, are quickly working themselves back into playoff contention. They will play a Cleveland Browns offensive line with three offensive tackles battling injury in Week 15.

NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detailed view of the Chicago Bears helmet before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply