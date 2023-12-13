BREAKING: Chicago Bears suddenly lose star pass rusher for rest of 2023 season

The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday they lost a key member of their pass-rushing core for the rest of the season. The Bears’ pass rush has come alive in recent weeks after trading for Montez Sweat at the deadline.

The Chicago Bears lose Ngakoue

The Bears will lose pressure that comes from the other side of Sweat. According to Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, head coach Matt Eberflus said Yannick Ngakoue will miss the rest of the season with a broken ankle.

#Bears coach Matt Eberflus told reporters that DE Yannick Ngakoue has a broken ankle and is done for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 13, 2023

The Bears acquired Ngakoue during training camp to make their pass rush more effective than last season. He finished with 22 tackles and four sacks for 2023.

This is a massive loss for a defense that was finally starting to find its footing late in the second year of Eberflus’ tenure. The Bears, who now have a 5-8 record, are quickly working themselves back into playoff contention. They will play a Cleveland Browns offensive line with three offensive tackles battling injury in Week 15.

