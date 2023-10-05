DJ Moore makes an incredible touchdown catch on Thursday Night Football

While the Bears were thought to be dead, they are showing a lot of life against the Washington Commanders. The main man behind that push is their offseason trade acquisition DJ Moore. Through the first quarter, Moore acclimated 126 yards on 4 catches so far this evening. He already had one touchdown, add one more with this beauty:

This throw by Justin Fields is on the money. And the catch by DJ Moore is impressive. Wow. #Bears pic.twitter.com/KiaBv2QUwW — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) October 6, 2023

What a catch and what a throw by Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The two are beginning to develop the chemistry this offense needs for success. The Bears struggled to hold on against the Denver Broncos last week and eventually lost yet another game. With their squad in the midst of their longest losing streak in franchise history, the Bears need to hang on here. Give DJ Moore the football and things will be just fine.

