ESPN analyst Louis Riddick reveals why he would keep Justin Fields if he were in charge of the Bears

The biggest decision the Chicago Bears will have to make this offseason is whether or not to keep Justin Fields or draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. It’s a decision that could change the trajectory of the franchise, and one that has Ryan Poles controlling the offseason.

While no decision has been made as evaluations are ongoing and we still have the NFL Scouting Combine and pro days left, it feels like everyone is weighing in with their prediction. That includes NFL insider Louis Riddick.

During an appearance on ESPN’s “The Waddle & Silvy” show, Riddick was adamant about keeping Justin Fields in Chicago for a few reasons. But the biggest is the chemistry he has with his teammates:

“Based off of what I see with him, the rapport [Fields] has with the skill position players that they have right now and what they did as far as changing the coaching staff, that leads me to believe from the outside looking in that they believe more the issue was what was happening around him than what is happening with him,” Riddick said on ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy via On3.

“We’ve had this conversation. I’ve been back and forth on this. Like, what the hell is going on? Why doesn’t he always look comfortable, why does the game plan sometimes seem to really not be fitting what he does best, why does sometimes he look jammed up? Why are things not clicking for him?”

Riddick then said he would trade the pick, get a haul for No. 1 overall and try to build around Fields with more skill position players.

“Maybe they were seeing the same thing. Maybe they were they were thinking the same way. He’s better than what he’s showing. … I’m leaning towards, I would want to keep him. Trade down, get an absolute just tractor trailer haul and then, go to work as far as team building and build a juggernaut. Because you’d better build a juggernaut especially with the way that division’s looking.”

A tough decision for Ryan Poles, Chicago Bears on Justin Fields

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bears will take their time with the decision on Justin Fields as they need to evaluate everything. At one point this season, it felt like the decision was clear with the way the offense was struggling including Justin Fields.

But a stretch towards the end of the year after Fields returned from the thumb injury did make things a little tougher. As did his teammates praising him in the media numerous times, including wide receiver DJ Moore.

That’s part of the chemistry that Riddick was pointing out in his answer.

“Bruh, where are ya’ll seeing this?” Moore told reporters after game, when asked about Fields’ future in Chicago. “Like, what makes him not the quarterback for the Chicago Bears right now?”

“I get ya’ll got everybody coming out,” Moore added. “What, it’s like two of ’em? I don’t think they’re better than Justin.”

Moore wasn’t the only one to do that. Tyrique Stevenson, Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker among others praised Justin Fields following a win over Atlanta at home in Week 17. Chants of ‘We want Justin’ reigned down from the Soldier Field crowd and they heard it.

However, it’s a business and the potential to take a big talent like Caleb Williams is out there for Poles and the Bears. It’s a decision that will impact the future of the franchise for better or for worse. And it’s one that is going to drag out for at least another month or so.

