Chicago Bears rookie breaks down after former team rival teaches him a lesson (Video)

A Chicago Bears rookie appeared to break down into tears after a former team rival sent him a message. The NFL can be a big transition year for many athletes. Wide receiver Tyler Scott went from being a college athlete last December to being a draft participant this April. Then he’s been with the Bears practicing since rookie minicamp in May.

Former Chicago Bears rival sends Tyler Scott a message

Scott is expected to see significant time in the Bears’ wide receiver rotation this season. Former Bears rival and long-time Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson had advice for Scott before his ambitious training camp. Peterson was one of several former NFL players who participated in a Fanatics video welcoming rookies by sending personalized video messages. Peterson told Scott he was blessed to be in the NFL.

“It’s truly a blessing to be in the position that you’re in,” Peterson said. “Remember this; you get out what you put in.”

The message seemed to resonate with Scott, reminding him of his dad. Scott was seen wiping tears from his eyes and with his shirt and having a few sniffles before responding to Peterson’s video message.

“[Peterson] hit me with a curveball,” Scott said. “You know, he actually said a quote that my dad said to me, to this day, all the time, ‘You get out what you put in.’ Man, means a lot.”

Here's a pre-season pep talk from the Rookie Premiere that these @NFL rookies will never forget #FanaticsLockerRoom Good luck to all the rookies! pic.twitter.com/zZEeInX85I — Fanatics (@Fanatics) June 8, 2023

That was nice to see former NFL athletes welcoming in the next generation of football players. The young rookies should follow their advice.

Hopefully, Scott will put a lot in for himself in the Bears this offseason. He’s getting extra time to work with the first team in OTAs, with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool missing practice due to injury. Scott will have a good chance to earn more reps for the Bears this season if he can impress the coaching staff and Justin Fields with his understanding of the offense in his first season.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE