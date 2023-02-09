Former Chicago Bears offensive lineman James Daniels turned in a big first year in Pittsburgh in 2022

When Ryan Poles took over as general manager for the Chicago Bears, he brought a plan with him to the franchise. That plan included a rebuild on the fly as the team moved on from key pieces last offseason.

Among the players that was a free agent and not retained was offensive guard James Daniels. At 24-years-old, Daniels played four seasons in Chicago on the offensive line serving as a center and guard.

He was a young player that could have filled a need on the line for the Bears. Instead, he signed a very friendly team deal with Pittsburgh landing a 3-year-deal worth $26,500,000. And Daniels delivered in a big way in his first season with Pittsburgh.

Daniel Valente points out that Daniels was one of only five OL to play at least 600 pass blocking snaps and not allow a single sack, per SIS. Wow.



Steelers guard James Daniels was one of only five OL to play at least 600 pass blocking snaps and not allow a single sack, per SIS. What a great free-agent pickup Daniels was. — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) February 8, 2023

Daniels had a fantastic year at guard for the Steelers, blocking for Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett throughout the year.

While Chicago found a solution at right guard with Teven Jenkins, they still were bad on the interior and have needs once again going into this offseason on the line. Will they be able to find someone better than Daniels?

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE