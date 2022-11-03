Former Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn is on the verge of NFL history

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles opted to move forward with a rebuild by trading away both Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. Both were traded to contenders as Quinn went to Philadelphia and Smith was moved to Baltimore.

And now one of those former Bears defensive standouts has a chance to make some NFL history.

With Quinn being traded to Philadelphia, he has the chance to play in 18 games this season between the Eagles and the Bears. The Eagles have already had their bye week and Chicago’s bye week is still yet to come. That means he can play an additional 10 games this season.

If that happens, he will have some company in doing so as Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus points out:

Potential history after the NFL trade deadline: Robert Quinn (Eagles) and Dean Marlowe (Bills) have played in every game this season and their new team already had a bye. Quinn and Marlowe could become the first players in NFL history to play in 18 regular season games. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 2, 2022

The NFL moved to the 18-week schedule last season, giving each team 17 games with one bye week.

So there hasn’t been many opportunities for a player to achieve this. But here in 2022, we could see it happen twice.

I imagine down the line we will see it happen more but for now, Quinn and Marlowe have the chance to say they were the first to do it.

