Homegrown goalkeeper, Gaga Slonina has earned a call-up to the U.S. Men’s National Team for a series of fitness workouts from Oct. 25-Nov. 5 in Dallas, Texas.

Former Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina is among nine players from eliminated teams in Major League Soccer invited to fitness training by the U.S. Soccer Federation ahead of the national team’s World Cup roster announcement on November 9.



Defenders Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman also were invited to the training camp that started Tuesday in Frisco, Texas, along with midfielder Cristian Roldan and forwards Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira and Jordan Morris.

The players’ inclusion does not indicate they have earned spots on coach Gregg Berhalter’s 26-man roster. The majority of the roster is expected to be from European clubs, which have matches through November 13.



Slonina has yet to feature for the senior national team. Matt Turner of Arsenal, Middlesbrough’s Zack Steffen, Ethan Horvath of Luton and Sean Johnson of New York City have been the top four goalkeepers in the U.S. player pool.



Slonina became the youngest goalkeeper in MLS history to start a match and earn a shutout when he made his professional debut with the Fire against New York City FC on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 at Soldier Field.



The young goalkeeper became the 13th Homegrown player to sign with the Chicago Fire on March 8, 2019 after spending three seasons with the Chicago Fire Academy.

