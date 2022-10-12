Gaga Slonina has relocated to England, pitching tent with new club, Chelsea of London.

Goalkeeper Gaga Slonina has waved goodbye to the United States and former club Chicago Fire ahead of his move to Chelsea of London, following the end of the Major League Soccer season.



Slonina, 18, was signed by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel in a £12million summer deal with Fire, but was allowed to remain on-loan in America to finish the season.



The teenager is expected to return to Chelsea’s Cobham training ground in the course of the week after saying goodbye to his teammates and posting a farewell message to Fire fans on social media.

Chicago, thank you for the all the memories. Although it may seem over, I’ll forever keep Fire in my heart ❤️‍🔥 @ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/7Riam1M1yn — GAGA (@GabrielSlonina) October 10, 2022

He will meet up with his new colleagues and be given a first opportunity to impress Blues boss Graham Potter ahead of upcoming fixtures against Aston Villa, and Brentford.



Slonina made 32 appearances during the 2021/22 MLS campaign with Chicago Fire as they endured a torrid campaign, finishing 12th in a 14-man table and conceding 48 goals in the process.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE