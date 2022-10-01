Gaga Slonina looks forward to the challenge awaiting him in London, having agreed a deal with Chelsea FC.

Chicago Fire goalkeeper, Gaga Slonina, is relishing the prospect of his move to Chelsea FC of England and experiencing the Premier League.



The player recently spoke of his enthusiasm and delight as regards playing for one of the best soccer clubs in the European continent.



“I’m super excited just to be in that environment and see what it’s like in the Premier League, Slonina said on an episode of The Call Up Podcast.



“How the coach acts when we win, when we lose, what the locker room looks like? Just that level of pressure, I cant wait to be in there and be in that environment because I think you are going to learn from every single person there.”

Honoured to join such a massive club with so much history. It’s a privilege to wear the badge of the best side in London.

Thank you to all the fans for the warm welcome. Can’t wait to get started.💙 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/YmShsm1yYj — GAGA (@GabrielSlonina) August 2, 2022

Slonina set the record for the youngest player to start an MLS game at the age of 17 and 81 days old. He put 16 clean sheets in 43 games for the Fire and was named to MLS’s 22 under 22 list for this year.



The teenager’s signing with the Blues stemmed from the vision presented to him by members of the club’s scouting staff, working under former coach Thomas Tuchel. In his stead is Graham Potter, under whose tutelage Slonina should benefit from.



“They really focused on player’s development and making sure they are seeing the right things, playing games and getting minutes, because for a young goalkeeper, that’s super important”.



Enthusiasm aside, Gaga has his work cut out and could possibly get loaned out to garner exposure and more experience, with Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of the pecking order.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE