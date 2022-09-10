Gaga Slonina is perhaps the only reason left o watch the Chicago Fire this season.

As the Chicago Fire limp towards the end of another massively disappointing season their young goalkeeper is providing fans with one much needed reason to continue to root for Chicago’s MLS side.

Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina is only 18 but he has been with the Fire since he was 14 years old and set the league record as the youngest starting keeper at 17 when he took over the first team role last season. With 12 clean sheets this season he is just four shutouts away from tying Tony Meola’s all time MLS record of 16 matches in front of the net without allowing a goal.

the @GabrielSlonina we know and love pic.twitter.com/YbxaSR2nhv — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) September 1, 2022

Slonina’s quality has not gone unnoticed by the US national team who successfully recruited him amidst a strong campaign from Poland to bring the teen to his famiy’s native country for international football. He was also recently sold to global super power Chelsea FC for a 10 million dollar transfer fee. It is in London where Sloinia’s club future lies starting next season so the final games he plays with the Fire will be his last representing his home club.

With Gaga Slonina imminent departure Chicago area fans will have only a few more opportunities to watch this world class player represent their city. So despite the Fire continuing to disappoint Gaga Slonina provides more than enough reason to travel out to Brisdgeview or down to Soldier Field to watch a player who may very well may be the future face of American soccer.

