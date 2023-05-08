Trending
Bears

Green Bay Packers Fans Have Public Meltdown On 2023 Rebuild

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Green Bay Packers
Photo courtesy of Wm. Glasheen-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 Green Bay Packers are getting a facelift this offseason, and it’s causing some friction between players and the fans. The Packers are running their new offense with a genuine youth movement, as seven of the eight primary skilled players on offense will be 24 years of age or less. Left tackle David Bakhtiari hinted the Packers would “suck” this season.

Green Bay Packers Jordan Love
The Packers are rebuilding, and fans and players aren’t on the same page. Photo courtesy of the Green Bay Packers

The Packers didn’t bring in any exciting free agents this offseason as the team moves on to the Jordan Love era at quarterback. They added to their needed positions in the draft. The Packers’ latest decision on the roster, deciding to forgo re-signing veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, appears to have caused some panic in Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers return specialist Keisean Nixon refuted a comment made by writer and podcaster Andy Herman. Herman hinted at a Packers’ rebuild, and Nixon, who seemed unhappy about the Lewis news, made a few comments in response.

Green Bay Packers fans debate the rebuild on Twitter

Not long after the interaction between Nixon and Herman, a debate broke out on social media about the Packers’ predicament this offseason. Some fans want to hope, even against the betting odds, it’s a reload from a team that got rid of aging pieces.

Others understand that getting rid of bloated veteran contracts with limited cap space, from a roster that missed the playoffs is…a rebuild. Chicago Bears fans saw that last season and took to Twitter to poke fun at the misery of their rival this offseason.

Here are the best takes on Twitter on the Packers’ rebuild.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected] To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
Buildings 1804479 1920

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply