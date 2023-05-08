The 2023 Green Bay Packers are getting a facelift this offseason, and it’s causing some friction between players and the fans. The Packers are running their new offense with a genuine youth movement, as seven of the eight primary skilled players on offense will be 24 years of age or less. Left tackle David Bakhtiari hinted the Packers would “suck” this season.

The Packers didn’t bring in any exciting free agents this offseason as the team moves on to the Jordan Love era at quarterback. They added to their needed positions in the draft. The Packers’ latest decision on the roster, deciding to forgo re-signing veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, appears to have caused some panic in Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers return specialist Keisean Nixon refuted a comment made by writer and podcaster Andy Herman. Herman hinted at a Packers’ rebuild, and Nixon, who seemed unhappy about the Lewis news, made a few comments in response.

No It’s About 2023 What You Talking About!!!! https://t.co/60VrsrwGNv — K9 (@keiseannixon) May 8, 2023

Keep That Rebuild Shit Off My TL This Ain’t That… #K9 — K9 (@keiseannixon) May 8, 2023

Green Bay Packers fans debate the rebuild on Twitter

Not long after the interaction between Nixon and Herman, a debate broke out on social media about the Packers’ predicament this offseason. Some fans want to hope, even against the betting odds, it’s a reload from a team that got rid of aging pieces.

Others understand that getting rid of bloated veteran contracts with limited cap space, from a roster that missed the playoffs is…a rebuild. Chicago Bears fans saw that last season and took to Twitter to poke fun at the misery of their rival this offseason.

Here are the best takes on Twitter on the Packers’ rebuild.

Denial. It's so fun watching Packers fans be on denial. https://t.co/3vGB0UiAIq — Sports/Whiskey/Smokes (@OsoBear70) May 8, 2023

Desperate for content in the off-season Starting 3 WRs are all 2nd year guys

Starting 2 tight ends are all rookies

Starting Qb has 1 career start “Not a rebuild” https://t.co/ahVeUyUHiz pic.twitter.com/SEfiN7uos9 — Shaun (@osha3264) May 8, 2023

Reed, Lowry and Amos were not good last year and they just used a first-round pick on Wyatt. Cobb was on a Rodgers buddy deal, and Lazard got more money than they would have paid. They didn't do anything weird. If they can win the division, it's not a rebuild. https://t.co/hx6Kf2Iw1r — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) May 8, 2023

Rebuilding 💀 idc what packers Twitter says this team is rebuilding. They are not Super Bowl contenders and I don’t see them winning more then 6 games next year. https://t.co/TeMI5sanmm — Cody Larsen (@cody_larsen_) May 8, 2023

Rebuilding. A portion of the fan base can get over themselves. — Matt Kuhnen (@mattkuhnen) May 8, 2023

Peter, give it up. It’s very obviously a rebuild. It was always going g to be a rebuild the moment they moved on from Rodgers. This is a weird hill to die on. — wiguyinmn (@WIguyinMN) May 8, 2023

There's a weird discourse around the r-word. "Rebuild" doesn't have to mean "bad." A team that is shedding veterans and former core players and going with youth and inexperience is rebuilding, I'm not sure how else you'd describe it. Doesn't mean the expectations are minimal. https://t.co/0zNZ6PK1A6 — Tim Backes (@timbackes) May 8, 2023

I guess I see it as less of a true rebuild because they still restructured a number of vets to keep them (Smith, Jones, Bak) – premium guys at premium positions. Frankly, none of the guys they lost (other than 12) really move the needle. Most are guys you likely let walk anyways. — Fred Bean (@beanfm) May 8, 2023

