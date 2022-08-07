The smartest trade at the end of the 2022 MLB deadline was the Scott Effros-Hayden Wesneski trade by the Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have received a lot of criticism concerning their deadline trade involving Scott Effros and Hayden Wesneski. Most of the criticism was about how the Cubs held onto their top trading chips, Ian Happ and William Contreras. According to NBC, the Cubs could have kept Effros who is under club control until 2027 and is an organization sidearm success story after converting to it back in 2019.

Who doesn't love a little nasty sidearm action from Scott Effross? pic.twitter.com/NBAi7648FL — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) April 13, 2022

Trading Effross for the Yankees’ top pitching prospect Wesneski was a great last-minute trade on the Cubs’ end. Wesneski was the Yankees’ number seven prospect overall and is now number eight in the Cubs’ system. The Cubs’ are already familiar with him as well considering that Daniel Moskos, the Cub’s assistant pitching coach, was Wesneski’s Double-A pitching coach back in 2021. From a video on NBC, Hoyer has stated,

“I think the world of Scott, he’s been in the organization a long time, been through a lot of ups and downs — obviously, to drop his arm slot in order to continue his career and it couldn’t have worked any better. I really respect his journey. But for us, we just felt like the ability to add a really talented starting pitching prospect made a lot of sense.”

Hayden Wesneski has had a good year so far in the Iowa Cubs with 19 starts, an ERA of 3.51, 83 strikeouts, 28 walks, 89.2 innings played, and a WHIP of 1.15. There has been no speculation so far about whether he could make a big league debut yet but after seeing how well he is doing it will probably be soon.

