Analyst believes Cubs landed Yankees top pitching prospect in Hayden Wesneski

Wes WellsBy 1 Min Read
Hayden Wesneski

A top New York Yankees scout believes the Cubs just received a steal in prospect Hayden Wesneski

After the Chicago Cubs traded the Yankees, Scott Effross for their number 7 prospect Hayden Wesneski, a Yankees’ scout shared his thoughts on the trade.

Hayden Wesneski, 24, has really made a name for himself in the past three years after being drafted by the New York Yankees in round six of the 2019 draft. According to Cubs Insider, he is currently ranked number seven on MLB.com and as high as number four by Baseball America.  In one game against the Somerset Patriots Wesneski had struck out seven batters in a row at one point.

Hayden Wesneski has had spectacular numbers in the three seasons he has played with the Yankees. As stated on MLB.com, this season alone in Triple-A Wesneski has an ERA of 3.51, 83 strikeouts against 28 walks in 89 2/3 innings. A lot was gained with this trade pick by the Chicago Cubs, Wesneski is going to be a good fit with this team.

