A top New York Yankees scout believes the Cubs just received a steal in prospect Hayden Wesneski

After the Chicago Cubs traded the Yankees, Scott Effross for their number 7 prospect Hayden Wesneski, a Yankees’ scout shared his thoughts on the trade.

Scout who is assigned to the Yankees' farm on Hayden Wesneski, whom they just traded to Cubs, said he thought Wesneski was their best pitching prospect and a legit starter. Said he might be less risky than Ken Waldichuk. — Brendan Kuty (@BrendanKutyNJ) August 1, 2022

Hayden Wesneski, 24, has really made a name for himself in the past three years after being drafted by the New York Yankees in round six of the 2019 draft. According to Cubs Insider, he is currently ranked number seven on MLB.com and as high as number four by Baseball America. In one game against the Somerset Patriots Wesneski had struck out seven batters in a row at one point.

All 14 of Hayden Wesneski's strikeouts in a 7-inning complete game for the Somerset Patriots last night. He retired the last 17 batters he faced, struck out 7 in a row at one point, and only allowed one baserunner the entire night. pic.twitter.com/05HlpeJ93u — Lucas (@DBITLefty) September 12, 2021

Hayden Wesneski has had spectacular numbers in the three seasons he has played with the Yankees. As stated on MLB.com, this season alone in Triple-A Wesneski has an ERA of 3.51, 83 strikeouts against 28 walks in 89 2/3 innings. A lot was gained with this trade pick by the Chicago Cubs, Wesneski is going to be a good fit with this team.

