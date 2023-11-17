The Bears’ thin linebacking core might be missing a key contributor, Jack Sanborn, on Sunday vs Lions

Friday’s final week 11 injury report has provided mostly good news. Justin Fields, Nate Davis, Terell Smith, and Khari Blasingame were all full participants in today’s practice. We know that Fields and Davis will be ready to go for Sunday. Khalil Herbert was also a full participant for the last two days. He could return soon. There is one player update that hopefully changes by game time.

Linebacker Jack Sanborn was an unexpected non-participant in Friday’s practice and is listed as questionable for the game.

Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times provided a quote from Eberflus’ on Sanborn’s status during Friday’s press conference.

#Bears LB Jack Sanborn is sick but "trending in the right direction" to play Sunday, coach Matt Eberflus said. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) November 17, 2023

There was no explanation as to if Sanborn’s ankle injury has finally healed. If he was a full participant on Thursday, Sanborn has most likely recovered from the injury. Based on Eberflus’ statement, the illness is the only thing limiting Sanborn right now.

The Bears already limited linebacker core needs Jack Sanborn

The Bears will need Sanborn as they’re not only facing an explosive Detroit offense, but their linebackers corps is pretty banged up.

Starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds has missed the last couple of games and is questionable to play with a knee injury, getting just one limited practice this week. Meanwhile, Rookie Noah Sewell, has already been ruled out with a knee injury of his own.

Sanborn is tied for third on the team with 36 solo tackles (three for a loss), with one interception, and two pass breakups. The Bears and Lions kick off from Detroit at noon CT.

