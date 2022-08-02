Jaylon Johnson on whipping Bears offense: ‘They need that’

Jaylon Johnson is bringing it to training camp

Jaylon Johnson is more than happy to stifle any life the Chicago Bears offense might have in training camp. The third-year cornerback spoke to the media following Tuesday’s practice. The Bears’ offense once again struggled to move the ball Tuesday.

Johnson was asked if he wouldn’t mind seeing the offense string a few positive plays in a row at his expense. Johnson was having none of it. He’s not going to let up.

“You know the answer to that,” Johnson said and nodded his head back and laughed. “Nah. I mean me personally, I’m trying to win. I’m trying to whip their ass every chance I get. And I feel like they need that.”

The defense hasn’t had a worse day than the offense yet in training camp, he said. And Johnson wants to win every rep, just like everyone on the team does.

“I mean we all need that. We all want to go against each other,” Johnson said. “We all want to compete. That’s how we get better at the end of the day.”

Jaylon Johnson thinks practices have been intense

The Bears’ first day of a fully padded practice didn’t feel too much different from previous practices, Johnson said.

“I thought we’ve been physical without pads,” he said. “I mean really for me on the perimeter it didn’t feel too different. But I know the dogs on the inside, I know they felt the big intensity jump.”

The intense practices have brought out the best in new defensive rookies cornerback Kyler Gordon and safety Jaquan Brisker. Safety Eddie Jackson and Johnson are now the leaders of the Bears’ secondary, and mentors to the newcomers.

Jaylon Johnson was impressed by Gordon’s versatility by being able to play the nickelback in addition to cornerback. Johnson loves Brisker’s competitive nature.

“They’re surprising me a lot more than I’d expected,” Johnson said.

The Bears’ offense needs to do more

Jaylon Johnson’s attitude is amazing. He said exactly what you’d want your leader in the secondary to say about playing your own offense. Johnson should want to pick off every pass Justin Fields overthrows. If they let up, the Bears’ offense won’t get the look they’re going to need in order to compete in every snap during the regular season.

But the offensive struggles the past few days need to be corrected. The Bears’ offense needs to look more competitive. They have more experience at the wide receiver position and tight end position than the secondary playing two rookies. (Not to mention the Bears’ best defender Roquan Smith isn’t practicing.) Fields needs to throw better.



