Owner Jerry Reinsdorf is “open to selling the team”.
As we stroll our way into the offseason with the post season raging on around us, news in the baseball world has been slow to say the least. Until we got the news that Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf hinted, he was “open to selling the team”, per The Atlantic’s Britt Ghirolli. These new reports come after rumblings from last year of “relocation” were sounded.
Jerry Reinsdorf, 88, has owned the Chicago White Sox franchise for 44 years come next year. He took over the team in 1981 and in that span since taking ownership, the Chicago White Sox have been to the playoffs 7 times, losing 6 out of the 7. With the one win coming in 2005 in which they captured it all by winning the World Series.
Since then, things have been quiet with their most recent playoff appearance coming in 2021, in which they lost the ALDS 3-1. Since then, the Chicago White Sox have really just played poorly, and guys who they tried building around such as Eloy Jiménez and Yoán Moncada didn’t pan out.
This past season we saw the Chicago White Sox reach the coveted prize of the worst franchise in the history of the MLB. Losing a record 121 times, surpassed the 1962 New York Mets for the worst of all time. With that being said, maybe a new ownership group is what is needed to get a new fire sparked under the team.
The man leading the said group wishing to take over for Jerry Reinsdorf potentially is former MLB pitcher Dave Stewart who leads a group call “Smoke34” is in discussions with Reinsdorf about taking over. Whether this comes to fruition is yet to be seen. One thing remains however, the countless cries of “sell the team” may finally be listened to!
