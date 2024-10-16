As we stroll our way into the offseason with the post season raging on around us, news in the baseball world has been slow to say the least. Until we got the news that Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf hinted, he was “open to selling the team”, per The Atlantic’s Britt Ghirolli. These new reports come after rumblings from last year of “relocation” were sounded.

Jerry Reinsdorf, 88, has owned the Chicago White Sox franchise for 44 years come next year. He took over the team in 1981 and in that span since taking ownership, the Chicago White Sox have been to the playoffs 7 times, losing 6 out of the 7. With the one win coming in 2005 in which they captured it all by winning the World Series.

Since then, things have been quiet with their most recent playoff appearance coming in 2021, in which they lost the ALDS 3-1. Since then, the Chicago White Sox have really just played poorly, and guys who they tried building around such as Eloy Jiménez and Yoán Moncada didn’t pan out.