Former Number One Overall Pick Wants To Be Justin Fields Backup

The Chicago Bears have made several important decisions at quarterback this offseason. The first and most important was deciding to put their faith in Justin Fields this season by trading the number one overall pick to the Carolina Panthers. The Bears could have used that pick to take Fields’ successor, and general manager Ryan Poles would have traded the third-year quarterback away. Instead, the Bears made moves in free agency to secure a few backup options for Fields. One former star quarterback wants to join the Bears.

The Bears added P.J. Walker as the primary backup quarterback for Fields. They then re-signed Nathan Peterman and released Trevor Siemian. But that doesn’t mean the Bears are done adding to the position. They could add a quarterback in the draft or free agency.

According to a video posted on Twitter by Dov Kleiman, former number one overall draft pick Cam Newton named Fields as a quarterback he wants to backup.

Update: Cam Newton says he's willing to be a backup in the NFL. Guys that he's willing to backup include: Deshaun Watson, Sam Howell, Malik Willis, Fields, Tua, Josh, Hurts, Lamar, Rodgers, and 3 rookiespic.twitter.com/lNB5ZmTxqL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 5, 2023

The All-Pro quarterback thinks he can still start in the league. However, Newton has not played since the 2021 season. We’ll see if any team, including the Bears, would like to give Newton another chance in the NFL as a backup in 2023.

