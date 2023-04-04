AFC Contender Gaining Interest In Former Chicago Bears Quarterback

A former Chicago Bears quarterback could be going to the AFC

In March, the Chicago Bears traded the number one overall pick to the Carolina Panthers. The Bears, who now have the number nine overall pick, are all but guaranteed to keep Justin Fields as their quarterback for the 2023 season. The Bears signed P.J. Walker as his backup and recently re-signed Nathan Peterman as the third-string quarterback. The Bears released Trevor Siemian after signing Walker. Siemian is grabbing the interest of an AFC contender.

According to James Palmer with the NFL Network, Siemian is visiting the Cincinnati Bengals Wednesday.

Former #bears QB Trevor Siemian, who has been considered a very valuable asset in every QB room he's been a part of, is visiting the #bengals tomorrow per source. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 4, 2023

Siemian was signed by the Bears in 2022 for a two-year contract. The Bears preferred Peterman over Siemian this offseason. Siemian started in the Bears’ Week 13 contest against the New York Jets. He injured himself before the game in warmups and went on injured reserve after the game. Siemian could leave the worst team in the league last year and wind up on a Super Bowl team in 2023. The Bengals were a drive away from winning the AFC Championship in January.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE