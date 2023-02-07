Despite the poor record, people were spending money to buy a Justin Fields jersey.

Numbers don’t lie and the latest shows that Bears fans love Justin Fields.

A recent report from the sports store Lids sent out showed that Chicago Bears Quarterback Justin Fields had the top-selling jersey from three different states; Illinois, Wisconsin(!), and Indiana.

Bears QB Justin Fields had the No. 1 selling @lids jersey in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana pic.twitter.com/h5q2EpcGDE — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) February 7, 2023

Despite the Chicago Bears finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record, Fields had stand-out moments to show Bears fans that he is ready to be the franchise’s future at the Quarterback position. Fields finished the season with 2,242 yards, along with 1,143 rushing yards totaling 25 touchdowns.

With the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, cap space for free agency, and a litany of trade options available, it is up to Bears General Manager Ryan Poles to capitalize and build a contender around Fields, resulting in a return to the playoffs for many years to come.

