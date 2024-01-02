Justin Fields may be on the trade market prior to the 2024 NFL Draft and one league insider revealed what the Chicago Bears might get back in value.

Justin Fields may be traded because the Bears own the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for the second consecutive year and can draft the best available QB.

The Carolina Panthers finished with the league’s worst record and the Bears own the Panthers’ pick heading into the 2024 off-season. Despite Justin Fields’ improvement it remains an option to trade him and reset the clock with a QB who could already be at the level of NFL passer Justin Fields is currently at.

So what could the Bears get back in trade for Fields?

League sources forecast… #Bears can get 2nd or 3rd round pick in a Justin Fields trade#Bears can get more than Bryce Young package — even from team picking in top-five — for No. 1 overall. What GM Ryan Poles must weigh…But he's not there yethttps://t.co/1aMQ0ib2ts — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 2, 2024

A third-round pick is indicative of the value Justin Fields has among GMs across the league. Fields has improved but not so much that teams are willing to part with valuable draft capital to invest him as their future at QB. If the rest of the NFL doesn’t want to invest in Justin Fields as a potential franchise QB option, it’s even more obvious that the Chicago Bears shouldn’t consider Justin Fields as the future of their franchise.

However, if the Chicago Bears were able to get back in trade what they lost in the Montez Sweat trade that may be a better option. A second-round pick for Fields feels more palpable. There is however a deep QB class that’s likely to be a part of the 2024 NFL Draft with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Michael Penix and JJ McCarthy all representing talented and highly experienced players that could be available.

Despite Fields’ improvement around 1/3 of the NFL GMs already stated that the Bears should move on from Fields.

It’s a clear conundrum for the Bears, do they hope that Fields continues to improve or do they get back in trade a potential second round draft pick they don’t have heading into the 2024 NFL Draft?

