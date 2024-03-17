Justin Fields writes reflective social media post in emotional breakup with Chicago Bears

Justin Fields’ time in Chicago is over and he said goodbye via a social media post

Talk of Justin Fields being traded has been a hot topic since the start of free agency. After finally being traded, he expressed gratitude for his Chicago Bears experience.

When writing about his time in Chicago, Feilds thanked the entire Chicago Bears organization. His three years with the Bears weren’t exactly sunshine and rainbows, though he did show slashes of talent. He made plenty of impressive throws while showing his ability to be a dual-threat quarterback rushing for over 2,200 yards, and scoring 14 touchdowns with his legs. Doing so by playing 40 games in three seasons (played 40 out of 51 games in the last three seasons) during his time with the Chicago Bears.

The most praise given by Fields was to his teammates, who he said were ones that inspired him to “attack each day the way I (he) did”. This to me shows that he has a lot leadership qualities you find in Quarterback. Unfourtunatley it looks like he may not get the chance to be a starter in the upcoming season.

Can’t say thank you enough to the city of Chicago for taking me in and embracing me. Thank you to the entire Bears organization and ownership for allowing me the opportunity to be part of such a historic franchise. But most of all thank you to my all my brothers that I played… pic.twitter.com/fT1dORwFU5 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) March 16, 2024

What now for Justin Fields

It never seemed likely the former first-round Quarterback would stay with the team after the Chicago Bears last season. With obtaining the first overall pick in this year’s draft, the more time that by, the lower Feilds value became. Although fans seemed to still believe in Justin Feilds, his play was not good enough to make them pass on the potential franchise Quarterback Caleb Williams (the choice the Bears are expected to make).

Now on his new team the Pittsburgh Steelers, he will likely be playing backup to the Steelers other offseason quarteback pickup Russell Wilson. Unless he were to beat him out at training camp. Both quarterbacks have been discount pickups for the Steelers. Meaning the risk reward for the Steelers is as good as it gets, and they don’t have to worry if neither find success.

It’s still fairly early in 25 year old Justin Fields career, but he certainly has his feet wet know. He also mention in his farewell message that he is “ready for this nect chapter”, showing his excitement in whats to come.

