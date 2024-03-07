Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

Chicago Bears fans blame Kevin Warren for reported dissent in Halas Hall about keeping Justin Fields

Jordan SiglerBy 4 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears Press Conference President & CEO Kevin Warren Introduction
Jan 17, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, US; Chicago Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren speaks during the press conference at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears fans have a viral fan theory regarding Adam Schefter’s report Wednesday night about Halas Hall. Per the ESPN reporter’s interview, not everyone in the Bears organization is backing general manager Ryan Poles’ public statement that the team would try to shop Justin Fields before free agency if they plan to draft a quarterback in April.

The Chicago Bears reportedly have a dissenter

NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA;  Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

As previously discussed on CCS:

Adam Schefter joined NFL Live to discuss the Justin Fields saga. He mentioned how the Bears would like to get a deal done involving Fields as soon as they can. He also revealed the one big reason that could delay or even prevent a Justin Fields trade. Here is what Schefter had to say:

“The Bears said at the combine they’d like to get a deal [for Justin Fields] in place by the time the new league year opens which is one week from today which means the Bears are on the clock.”  -Adam Schefter

Then Schefter moved on to the most important piece of information he had to report. There are people withing the  Chicago Bears organization who like Justin Fields and may want to keep him.

“I think there are people within the organization that would like to see him [Justin Fields] stay there too which is one more wrench to throw in there.” – Adam Schefter

Kevin Warren supports Justin Fields

NFL: Chicago Bears Press Conference President & CEO Kevin Warren Introduction
Jan 17, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, US; Bears president and CEO Warren poses for a picture during the press conference at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Many fans believe Warren is the “people” in the organization Schefter is referring to. Per a transcription of Warren’s interview with WGN 9 last month by Gene Chamberlain with Sports Illustrated, the president said he is a supporter of Fields:

“I know from my standpoint, and I come to the table I’m a supporter of Justin, you know, because I got a chance to work with him when I was commissioner of the Big Ten Confernce,” Warren told Payton. “He is incredibly talented, he is smart, he works hard and he wants to be a great NFL football player.

“And so now he just needs to make sure that he has the support around him. He’s working hard. And then I would love to see him, you know, this offseason make sure he’s totally healthy going into the season next year.”

Bears fans react to Adam Schefter’s report

NFL: Chicago Bears Press Conference President & CEO Kevin Warren Introduction
Jan 17, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, US; New  Bears President and CEO Warren speaks during the press conference at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sport

Here are the best takes on Bears fans guessing who in the Bears organization wants to keep Fields. Some fans support Warren sticking up for Fields, others want him to stay away from roster decisions.

NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply