Chicago Bears fans blame Kevin Warren for reported dissent in Halas Hall about keeping Justin Fields

Chicago Bears fans have a viral fan theory regarding Adam Schefter’s report Wednesday night about Halas Hall. Per the ESPN reporter’s interview, not everyone in the Bears organization is backing general manager Ryan Poles’ public statement that the team would try to shop Justin Fields before free agency if they plan to draft a quarterback in April.

The Chicago Bears reportedly have a dissenter

As previously discussed on CCS:

Adam Schefter joined NFL Live to discuss the Justin Fields saga. He mentioned how the Bears would like to get a deal done involving Fields as soon as they can. He also revealed the one big reason that could delay or even prevent a Justin Fields trade. Here is what Schefter had to say: “The Bears said at the combine they’d like to get a deal [for Justin Fields] in place by the time the new league year opens which is one week from today which means the Bears are on the clock.” -Adam Schefter Then Schefter moved on to the most important piece of information he had to report. There are people withing the Chicago Bears organization who like Justin Fields and may want to keep him. “I think there are people within the organization that would like to see him [Justin Fields] stay there too which is one more wrench to throw in there.” – Adam Schefter

Kevin Warren supports Justin Fields

Many fans believe Warren is the “people” in the organization Schefter is referring to. Per a transcription of Warren’s interview with WGN 9 last month by Gene Chamberlain with Sports Illustrated, the president said he is a supporter of Fields:

“I know from my standpoint, and I come to the table I’m a supporter of Justin, you know, because I got a chance to work with him when I was commissioner of the Big Ten Confernce,” Warren told Payton . “He is incredibly talented, he is smart, he works hard and he wants to be a great NFL football player. “And so now he just needs to make sure that he has the support around him. He’s working hard. And then I would love to see him, you know, this offseason make sure he’s totally healthy going into the season next year.”

Bears fans react to Adam Schefter’s report

Here are the best takes on Bears fans guessing who in the Bears organization wants to keep Fields. Some fans support Warren sticking up for Fields, others want him to stay away from roster decisions.

kevin warren putting his opinion where it doesn't belong — jake knows ball🐻🏈 (@JTR_1994) March 7, 2024

Two bad seasons, no wins against GB, terrible coach hiring process resulting in multiple firings, losing negotiations w start players, multiple fourth qtr collapses…it’s possible Kevin Warren is intervening much more than we think. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Frank W. RealName (@FrankWRealname) March 7, 2024

He is the CEO, his opinion trumps all if he so desires. — Universal Thought (@ElishaBarren) March 7, 2024

bc nobody wants fields i think they are gonna trade fields it’s just annoying that kevin warren is so stuck up on fields lmao we should’ve never hired him he’s done nothing at all — 𝓢𝓶𝓾𝓻𝓴✰ (@HoodiBrisker) March 7, 2024

“There are people (Kevin Warren and others) within the organization that would like to see him stay…” @AdamSchefter on Justin Fields

Warren has a higher role than poles by the way! Justin Fields is staying, bears trade down and pick MHJ! 🐻⬇️pic.twitter.com/A1zgZOF88r — Kevin (@TroIledByFields) March 7, 2024

We have reached the point where we want Kevin Warren to step in, over rule Ryan Poles, to keep Justin Fields. You are essentially talking about blowing up the entire organizational structure, neutering the GM you like, to save Fields. Holy hell. — Mr. Conrad (@DarrylConrad) March 7, 2024

Kevin Warren is the big dog. He will do whatever he wants and no one except George can stop him. — Erik Smith (@eriksmith) March 7, 2024

For those of you that are out there, thinking that Justin is a foregone conclusion that he’s out. Let me remind you no move that Ryan Poles makes is done without the approval from President Kevin Warren, who is a football guy and Justin‘s #1 supporter… Just take that into… — Nestradaumus (@Nestradaumus1) March 7, 2024

