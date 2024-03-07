REPORT: The last hope for Justin Fields staying with Chicago Bears

Justin Fields has one chance to say in Chicago and it may trounce all others

The rumors swirling around the Bears quarterback situation are never-ending. Will the team stick with Justin Fields or draft Caleb Williams? Nobody knows for sure.

What is known is that the reliable Adam Schefter of ESPN has a new report that suggests Justin Fields has the chance to stay in Chicago. And one major factor may overrule what Ryan Poles wants to do.

Justin Fields has support in the executive branch of the Bears organization

Adam Schefter joined NFL Live to discuss the Justin Fields saga. He mentioned how the Bears would like to get a deal done involving Fields as soon as they can. He also revealed the one big reason that could delay or even prevent a Justin Fields trade. Here is what Schefter had to say:

“The Bears said at the combine they’d like to get a deal [for Justin Fields] in place by the time the new league year opens which is one week from today which means the Bears are on the clock.” -Adam Schefter

Then Schefter moved on to the most important piece of information he had to report. There are people withing the Chicago Bears organization who like Justin Fields and may want to keep him.

“I think there are people within the organization that would like to see him [Justin Fields] stay there too which is one more wrench to throw in there.” – Adam Schefter

The Full segment of NFL Live discussing Justin Fields can be watched below.

Why this is a big deal

It was reported back in December that Bears general manager Ryan Poles might not have full executive decision making skills. Whether it be coaches or personnel, Poles may have to go through multiple channels if he wants to make a move.

This is also backed up by another piece of news reported earlier this week.

On March 6th, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune authored an article discussing the Bears potential free agency moves. In this article, Biggs dropped a big nugget of information that lines up with intel revealed back in 2023.

An interesting thing in that Brad Biggs article this morning. He mentioned the Bears cap space AND cash budget. A reminder that just because the Bears have space doesn’t mean Poles has been authorized to spend pic.twitter.com/dClBZ70rTK — Chicago Football Connection (@CFCBears) March 6, 2024

The report from December of 2023 suggested that Bears president Kevin Warren has a significant amount of decision making power. And that power may trounce Poles allocated decision making capabilities if a disagreement were to emerge among the two parties.

Then there is also the issue of the Bears ownership. The McCaskey’s have become notorious for sticking their hands into football operations, often resulting in poor choices. The owners have shown they are afraid to make splashes and big changes with the team.

They are afraid of spending big cash in fear that the decision will back fire (the Bears are the McCaskey’s only source of income, they have no other major business holdings). In return this causes success to be more scarce, as the owners tend to make the safe choice, not the right one.

It cannot be confirmed what people within the Bears organization think about Justin Fields. What we do know is that Adam Schefter, a very reliable NFL insider, has reported that people within the team like Fields. That may or may not cause issues when attempting to draft a proper trade for Fields.

fans will learn what the Bears organization truly thinks of Justin Fields if he is traded or not. Only then will the teams value of the QB be revealed. If the Bears do trade Fields and get a valuable compensation package, the team valued him highly and convinced their trade partner of the same.

If the Bears trade Fields and get little in return, the team settled because the trade market was bad. Or the Bears couldn’t find anything better and just wanted to trade Fields and move on to a different QB. The internal value of Justin Fields would also be revealed if the Bears decide to keep him. In that case the Bears would have to be one hundred percent confident in Fields ability to take the team to the next step.

All of this guess work should be put to rest soon. The NFL calendar year officially opens on March 13. Teams will get back to work signing and making trades if they see fit. Many reports are saying the Bears are looking to move Fields before the draft if they can. So if Fields is to be traded, expect the announcement before the NFL draft.

