Kirk Cousins helps bring Darnell Mooney to the Atlanta Falcons

Free agent Quarterback Kirk Cousins recently signed for the Atlanta Falcons, and they’ve wasted no time finding ways to build around him.

Darnell Mooney became a free agent for the first time in his three-year career this offseason. The former 5th-round pick signed a three-year $39 million contract only a few days after they signed Kirk Cousins. Mooney showed flashes of talent but could produce consistent performances in his tenure with the Bears. Although it’s easy to find reasonable excuses why he couldn’t perform at his best (poor offensive game plans, weak offensive line, questionable quarterback play, etc).

Sports reporter Miles Garret tweeted claiming Kirk Cousins said he recruited Mooney to the Falcons. “Winning is what it’s all about. That really informs so many decisions,” Cousins said. “And even in recruiting Darnell Mooney to come here, his answer is ‘I just want to win.’ And I said ‘Well, we’re on the same page.” Winning is certainly not something Darnell Mooney has become accustomed to, and Kirk Cousins’s success in the playoffs is limited. They are now favorites to win their division and have the potential to make a run in the playoffs.

What will Darnell Mooney’s role be with Kirk Cousins and the Falcons offense?

The new signing will likely be a third option behind fellow wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. The Falcon’s offense looks dangerous and well-rounded with numerous receiving options an elite offensive line and talented backs in Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeir.

With Cousins on a four-year deal and Mooney on a three-year deal, the new teammates will have plenty of time to gel. While Mooney is 26 and coming off of a rookie contract, Cousins is 35 coming off a serious Achilles injury that sidelined him for the remaining nine games last season. The Atlanta Falcons and their fans will be hoping they can play well together this season with expectations of winning the division.

